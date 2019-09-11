Don't let your Logitech dongles remain vulnerable. Upgrade the firmware and be safe.

How to upgrade the firmware on your Logitech dongle

You might have heard that certain Logitech wireless dongles have been found to contain hijacking flaws. What does this mean? It means that if your dongle is one of those in question, your every keystroke could be monitored remotely. This vulnerability could even allow attackers to inject keystrokes to a wireless keyboard. Trust me when I say you don't want that.

The dongles in question are the Logitech Unifying Dongles. You can tell if you have such a dongle if there's a little orange star printed on the black plastic end. If you have such a dongle, you're going to want to upgrade the firmware immediately. How do you do that?

Fortunately, Logitech has a piece of software available that will do the trick.

All you have to do is download the software for your platform (unfortunately, it's only available for macOS and Windows, so Linux users are out of luck), unzip the software, plug in your dongle, run the software, and let it do its thing.

The one caveat is finding the firmware updater. The best method is to head to Logitech's support site and search for "Logitech Unifying Receiver Update." You should find an article of the same name, that includes download links for both macOS and Windows.

Once you've downloaded the software, unzip it and run it. You'll be prompted to click Continue. Do so, and the software will check the firmware on your dongle. If an upgrade is needed, you will be prompted to install it, otherwise you'll see that your dongle's firmware is up to date. I highly recommend you do this for every Logitech dongle you use—not just the Unifying version.

And that's all there is to upgrading the firmware on your Logitech dongles. Don't let this slip by the wayside. The last thing you need is to have vulnerable hardware connected to your devices. Upgrade and be safe.

Image: Logitech