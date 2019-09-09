How to use Google Assistant as a text translator

Google Assistant has a lot of nifty features tucked up its sleeve. One lesser known is the ability to translate text.

Thanks to AI, Google Assistant continues to gain more and more power and more features. With Google's digital assistant, you can do considerably more than you probably assume.

One handy feature you'll find in Google Assistant is the ability to translate text from one language to another. This feature comes to Assistant, by way of Google Lens. It's easy to use and can be a serious time saver when you're traveling abroad or need some piece of instruction for that new IT hardware quickly translated to your native tongue.

But how do you use this addition to Google Assistant? Let me show you.

The first thing to do is open Google Assistant. Once the app is ready, tap the action button in the bottom left corner. Next, tap the Lens button (directly to the left of the microphone). Select the translate icon (farthest to the left) and then point your camera to the text you need translated. Once you have the text lined up, hold the phone steady and Assistant will then translate the text for you. If you want to do more with the results, tap the translate button and then tap Open in Translate. Once translate opens, you can modify the language and more.

And that's all there is to using Google Assistant as a quick translator of text. Give this handy feature a go and see if it doesn't help you over the occasional language barrier.

Image: Google