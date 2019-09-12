If you accidentally dismiss notifications on your Android device, and you're desperate to view them, fear not—there's an app that can help.

How to view dismissed notifications on Android If you accidentally dismiss notifications on your Android device, and you're desperate to view them, fear not--there's an app that can help.

How many times have you dismissed a notification, only to need to view it later? If that's ever happened to you, you fully understand how frustrating it can be. However, if you happen to have a device that runs a fairly stock version of Android (such as the Pixel devices or the Essential PH-1), you have built-in access to those dismissed notifications. If not, you'll need to turn to a third-party app.

SEE: VPN usage policy (TechRepublic Premium)

How to tell if your Android has the Notifications Log

How do you tell if you have a version of Android with the built-in feature? Easy:

Long-press your home screen. Tap Widgets.

Scroll down and locate Settings.

Tap and drag the Settings shortcut to your home screen.

If you see a listing for Notifications Log (Figure A), your device supports the feature.



Figure A

× unnotificationsa.jpg

If you do not see the entry for Notifications Log, you'll have to go the third-party route. Let's find out how.

How to install and use the Unnotification app

Fortunately, an app is available that adds the ability to view dismissed notifications. That app is called Unnotification and is available from the Google Play Store. The app is free and quite simple to use.

Installing Unnotification is done in the standard fashion:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android device. Search for Unnotification.

Locate and tap the entry by Nasah Apps.

Tap Install.

Allow the installation to complete.



Once the app is installed, launch it from either your home screen or App Drawer. Upon first run, you must give the app permission to access your notifications. Tap Allow and then, when prompted, tap the permission slider (for Unnotification) to the ON position (Figure B).

Figure B

× unnotificationb.jpg

Once you've granted permission for Unnotification to access notifications, tap the Back button to return to the app. From within the app main window, tap the icon between the $ and the gear (Figure C).

Figure C

× unnotificationc.jpg

In the resulting window, your notifications will automatically appear, both dismissed and not (Figure D).

Figure D

× unnotificationd.jpg

And that's all there is to viewing all of your previously dismissed notifications in Android. Whether you have a device with stock Android or a non-stock version, you can gain access to those dismissed notifications so you never have to worry you've missed out on some crucial piece of information.

Mobile Enterprise Newsletter BYOD, wearables, IoT, mobile security, remote support, and the latest phones, tablets, and apps IT pros need to know about are some of the topics we'll address. Delivered Tuesdays and Fridays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see



Image: Jack Wallen