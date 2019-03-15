How to view passwords in Android Chrome

When you can't remember a password for a website you know Chrome saved, never fear. You can view it with these tips.

I'm going to preface this by repeating something every computer user across the globe needs to hear daily (until it sticks):

Use a password manager.

In case you missed that, let me try again:

Use. A. Password. Manager.

With that out of the way, I want to highlight a little trick that the Chrome web browser offers. Specifically, I'll discuss the Android version of the browser (although the feature is also found on the desktop feature ... with a slight variation). The feature in question is the ability to view passwords you saved for sites.

At first blush, you're probably thinking, "Whoa! Isn't that a security issue?" Fortunately, it does require your lock screen PIN, or your fingerprint. Unfortunately, that means anyone who has your PIN (or access to your finger) is able to view those passwords. For some, that might serve as confirmation to never allow Chrome to save a single password. Even worse, on the desktop version of Chrome, you don't even need a PIN or fingerprint to view saved passwords. That's right— passwords are there, ready to be viewed by anyone who knows where to find them.

But we're still talking about the Android version.

Where to view passwords

Open Chrome on your Android device. Tap the menu button (three vertical dots in the upper right corner) and tap Settings. In the resulting window (Figure A), tap Passwords.

In the Passwords window (Figure B), locate the website in question.

Tap the entry you want to view and then tap the view icon (Figure C).

You will be prompted to enter your PIN or tap your fingerprint to the device fingerprint scanner. Once you're successfully authenticated, the password will be visible. When you're done, make sure to tap the view icon again to hide that password and exit out of the Settings window.

Your passwords at the ready

And there you have it, all of your passwords saved in Chrome on the Android platform. So, if you're on the go and can't remember one of those passwords, you might find it in the browser's settings window.

Hopefully, however, you're using a password manager and not allowing your browser to save passwords. Hint. Hint.

