Traveling for work or working remotely often means juggling priorities and finding ways to stay productive while protecting your most valuable gear. Lugging an expensive desktop or high-end laptop around isn’t always practical—or safe.

Under the hood

This refurbished Chromebook offers enough power to handle email, web browsing, video calls, and basic productivity tasks. It’s equipped with an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM, which is modest by modern standards but perfectly adequate for lightweight tasks.

The Chrome OS ecosystem enhances its usability, providing seamless integration with Google apps like Docs, Drive, and Gmail, and you can also access Android apps for some added functionality.

Durability is key for any travel laptop, and this Chromebook doesn’t disappoint. Originally designed for classroom use, the HP Chromebook 11 is built to endure bumps, spills, and the wear and tear of travel. It has reinforced corners and a spill-resistant keyboard, so you can toss it in your bag without worrying about every little mishap. Its compact size and light weight make it perfect for slipping into a carry-on or backpack without adding unnecessary bulk.

You won’t have to search for an outlet often. This Chromebook can last up to 13.5 hours on a single charge, which makes it ideal for long flights or days spent working in coffee shops or coworking spaces. And with fast charging, you can get back up to 90% battery life in just 90 minutes.

While it won’t replace a powerful desktop or serve as a multitasking machine for heavy workloads, this HP Chromebook excels as a secondary device you can use on the go.

