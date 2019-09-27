TechRepublic's Karen Roby discusses the findings of a recent FileCloud study concerning enterprise cloud and data issues.

Hybrid cloud setup offers relief to some companies while others are still fearful TechRepublic's Karen Roby discusses the findings of a recent FileCloud study concerning enterprise cloud and data issues.

The exploding volume of data in our world is making the cloud a near necessity for companies, especially since more and more people are working remote. TechRepublic's Karen Roby talks with a mid-sized employer in Kentucky about their hybrid setup. Karen also discusses the findings of a new study that highlights how enterprises view the cloud. The following is an edited transcript of her interviews with Joshua Jones of Charah Solutions and Madhan Kanagavel of FileCloud.

Karen Roby: More than half of Charah Solutions workers are remote, from job sites, thousands of miles from the home office to airports and hotels. I know file-sharing was always a tricky situation so tell us, Josh, how you decided to go about making a move to the cloud.

Joshua Jones: Working within, let's just call it the construction industry, for lack of a better term, we're not always considered at the forefront cutting edge technology news. So there's a little bit of hesitation there. Maybe a little bit more conservatism built into the mindset here. But I always like to go back and think in terms of core competency. What is our core competency? Is it data security? No, it's not. It's very important to us, but it's not a core competency. You think of the companies out there, cloud providers and stuff, that is their core competency. The amount that they invest, time, resources, people towards that core competency, we can't match that. So it starts to kind of push you in that direction. So we're flexible. I'd say we're a little bit of a hybrid situation where we still have a decent amount of on-prem type applications and hosts, and we've got some stuff that we started leveraging in the cloud.

Karen Roby: Since partnering with FileCloud, I understand your data is now easier to access and share within the organization.

Joshua Jones: It's one thing to be working in the office, maybe a few yards from where the servers setting and accessing files is very easy. If you're out on one of these connections where you're getting two bars or something like that and accessing large AutoCAD drawings or Excel spreadsheets, whatever it may be, that can get really rough. So the capabilities that File Cloud has given our remote users for the ease of access and also a little bit of increase in regards to the performance on those less than desirable connections has been really, really big for us.

SEE: Cloud providers 2019: A buyer's guide (TechRepublic download)

Karen Roby: FileCloud recently polled 150 representatives from various industries about several data management issues for its annual enterprise cloud and data security report. Madhan, it sounds like many companies are using a hybrid setup like Charah Solutions.

Madhan Kanagavel: One of the biggest challenges for companies today is that if you look at their legacy and trajectory of structure, it looks like it's a lot of windows file servers that they usually, typically access from the land. When companies are more centralized, people and employees, they're all in a single office. They're all working out of a machine that's physically connected to the network. But now things have changed dramatically. You have really remote positions. People are working from everywhere. People using all sorts of devices so that the typical model that used to exist maybe 10, 15 years ago doesn't really work anymore. So they have to have these really distributed, really accessible systems that kind of modernize their infrastructure.

Karen Roby: The study also revealed that 58% of enterprises report utilizing the public cloud, with 42% using the private cloud. 64% of businesses believe using personal sharing apps for storing and sharing office documents is the top threat for data security within an organization.

Although the benefits of the cloud seem obvious to many tech leaders, there are enterprises still fearful of the change. The study revealed 50% of the companies polled will not move mission-critical workloads to a public cloud environment.

Madhan Kanagavel: For most companies, they are okay with doing a multicloud approach. Go to the cloud for certain things that really don't matter. They don't really impact our desk. They're not a core business proposition. And for the rest of it, which is their part of the core business, they're taking a deeper look. They're being more careful. So that's the current situation at this point. I was expecting maybe in 2010 that by now we would be all cloud. But it just hasn't happened that way.

Cloud Insights Newsletter Your go-to knowledge base for the latest about AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Docker, SaaS, IaaS, cloud security, containers, the public cloud, the hybrid cloud, the industry cloud, and much more. Delivered Mondays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see