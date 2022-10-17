Find out how IBM Cloud and Microsoft Azure cloud migration tools stack up when it comes to migrating your data and applications.

Cloud migration is becoming an increasingly popular option for businesses of all sizes. The benefits of moving to the cloud are many and include scalability, flexibility and cost savings. However, making a move can be daunting, especially if your business has a lot of data or applications to migrate. In addition, migration can expose the organization to security and compliance risks when done poorly.

That’s where cloud migration tools come in. These tools help enterprises streamline the process of transferring data and applications to the cloud and provide features for tracking and managing their migrations.

IBM Cloud and Microsoft Azure are two leading cloud migration platforms. They allow businesses to move their data and applications to the cloud quickly, safely and with minimal disruptions.

SEE: Top cloud and application migration tools (TechRepublic)

What is IBM Cloud?

IBM Cloud is a cloud computing option that provides users access to a wide range of cloud-based services. It offers both public and private cloud options, and a hybrid cloud option that combines the best of both worlds.

One of the most appealing aspects of IBM Cloud is the fact that you can migrate any type of workload from any environment to IBM Cloud via a variety of self-service migration options. This makes it an ideal cloud solution for businesses of all sizes. Whether you’re looking to migrate your existing workloads or build new applications from scratch, IBM Cloud has everything you need.

What is Microsoft Azure?

Microsoft Azure is a cloud computing platform created by Microsoft. It provides a range of computing, analytics, storage and networking services. Many organizations use Microsoft Azure cloud to reduce costs and increase efficiency. The company also offers a range of cloud migration solutions and services.

Organizations can utilize Azure’s scalability and reliability by migrating to the cloud. In addition, cloud migration can help reduce infrastructure costs and improve organizational agility. As a result, Microsoft Azure is an increasingly popular choice for those looking to make the most of cloud computing.

IBM Cloud vs. Microsoft Azure: Feature comparison

Feature IBM Cloud Microsoft Azure Multiple migration scenarios Yes Yes Self-service automation Yes Yes Expert-guided deployments and support No Yes Progress dashboards Yes Yes Free option Yes No

Head-to-head comparison: IBM Cloud vs. Microsoft Azure

Migration solutions

When it comes to cloud migration, IBM and Microsoft offer different tools and solutions to help customers move to the cloud. For example, IBM offers various self-service migration options such as IBM Cloud Classic to IBM Cloud, virtualized workloads to IBM Cloud, IBM Cloud Classic to Classic and DIY automation.

On the other hand, Microsoft Azure offers a unified platform known as Azure Migrate to simplify migration and modernization. Additionally, Azure has a Migration and Modernization Program that provides customers with technical training, best practices resources and support. Ultimately, both companies offer robust cloud migration solutions that can help businesses transition to the cloud smoothly and efficiently.

Migration approach

When it comes to cloud migration, both IBM and Microsoft offer similar approaches. For example, both companies provide a lift-and-shift option, which allows businesses to move their existing workloads to the cloud with minimal changes. This approach is ideal for companies that want to take advantage of cloud computing but aren’t ready to make significant changes to their infrastructure.

However, both companies also offer a modernize option, designed for businesses looking to embrace cloud computing fully. This approach involves making significant changes to networking infrastructure to take full advantage of the cloud.

Support for migration workloads

IBM Cloud relies primarily on self-service automation, such as the RackWare Management Module. This third-party solution provides a convenient way to migrate compute workloads to IBM Cloud with minimal assistance from IBM engineers.

In contrast, Microsoft’s Azure Migration and Modernization program offers step-by-step guidance from Azure engineers and Azure migration partners. This ensures businesses implement best practices from the start and avoid any potential pitfalls. Additionally, Azure offers support for key migration workloads, including Windows and SQL Server, databases, data, web app, and virtual desktops.

End-to-end visibility

Both IBM Cloud and Azure offer a guided cloud migration experience, with progress dashboards that walk users through each phase of the process. They also both provide insights and recommendations to help users make the best decisions for their business.

Choosing between IBM Cloud and Microsoft Azure

When it comes to choosing between IBM Cloud and Microsoft Azure, it really depends on your specific needs and preferences. If you’re looking for a self-service solution with lots of automation and minimal assistance from engineers, then IBM Cloud is a good option. However, if you want step-by-step guidance from engineers and experts, then Microsoft Azure is the better choice.

Ultimately, both companies offer robust cloud migration solutions that can help businesses transition to the cloud smoothly and efficiently. If you’re still undecided about which company to choose, we recommend taking a closer look at each company’s offerings to see which is the best fit for your business.