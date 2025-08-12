TL;DR: This iKlips SSD offers 256GB of fast, fingerprint-secured storage for business users — now $79.99 (reg. $89) for a limited time.

In a work environment, reliable and secure portable storage isn’t optional — it’s essential. The iKlips S USB-C Nano SSD is a compact, professional-grade solution offering 256GB of encrypted storage with biometric fingerprint protection and blazing fast speeds up to 450 MB/s. It’s currently available for $79.99.

Measuring just 14.2 × 26 × 17.1 mm and weighing 5g, this is the smallest USB-C SSD on the market. Despite its tiny size, it supports file sizes over 4GB via ex-FAT formatting and handles 4K and ProRes video files without breaking a sweat. For remote workers, it offers true plug-and-play compatibility across macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, and Linux — no app installation needed.

The built-in fingerprint scanner supports up to 20 profiles, enabling secure shared access without exposing private data. With a recognition time under 300ms and a false acceptance rate below 0.001%, your files stay safe from unauthorized users.

For professionals working with sensitive materials — such as client contracts, proprietary content, or financial records — the combination of speed, encryption, and portability makes this drive a practical and secure choice. The included dust cover and lanyard also make it easy to keep on hand.

Backed by a three-year manufacturer warranty, this SSD is as durable as it is functional.

Act now to get the iKlips S USB-C Nano Fingerprint 256GB SSD for $79.99 and take your data security on the road.

StackSocial prices subject to change.