Image: StackCommerce

TL;DR: Influeencer’s Pro Plan lifetime subscription gives you real-time influencer search, outreach tools, and campaign workflows, all for a one-time price of $59.99 (reg.$348).

You know how expensive influencer marketing tools can get — monthly fees stacking up as your campaigns scale. That’s why this is worth your attention: you can get lifetime access to the Influeencer Pro Plan for just $59.99 — no recurring charges. It’s the kind of deal that makes sense when you’re building a long‑term marketing stack.

So what does “Pro Plan” actually bring you? Influeencer is designed to let you find, filter, and message creators across Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and more in real time. You’ll get AI‑driven search where you can target by follower count, topic, or region, and integrate your outreach in one unified inbox. No more juggling spreadsheets or chasing down contact info — it automates much of the grunt work.

For marketing teams, small agencies, or solo growth operators, that saves time and error. You won’t waste hours hunting down active creators or sending redundant invites. You’ll have visibility into campaign responses, and be able to scale outreach more cleanly.

The caveats? “Lifetime” means as long as the platform exists, so make sure Influeencer continues to deliver updates and server access. But at $59.99 instead of $348 in annual fees, the downside is small compared to the upside.

If you’re serious about building influencer campaigns without bleeding your budget on subscriptions, this deal deserves a spot in your toolkit.

Grab your Influeencer Pro lifetime subscription for just $59.99 (reg.$348) to streamline your influencer workflows and spend more time on strategy than admin.

StackSocial prices subject to change.