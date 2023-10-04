Your email has been sent

Get Secure Cloud Storage on a 2TB Lifetime Plan With Internxt for $150

This secure storage platform uses open source code, zero-knowledge file systems, and end-to-end encryption to keep your online data truly private.

Every business has certain files that are too important to lose. To guard against this possibility, security experts usually recommend keeping an online backup. With Internxt Cloud Storage, you can utilize cloud storage without compromising your security.

This decentralized platform uses open-source code, zero-knowledge infrastructure and end-to-end encryption to keep your files completely private. What’s more, you can get a 2TB lifetime subscription for just $149.50 via TechRepublic Academy. That’s 50% off the regular price and the best rate online.

Most cloud storage is centralized, meaning that your data is stored on servers owned by the provider. There are several issues with this setup.

Firstly, many cloud storage providers regularly scan the files on their servers. That means your data isn’t actually private. Centralized storage is also more vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Internxt takes a different approach. Because this platform is decentralized, your files are distributed across multiple storage systems. This means it’s almost impossible to take down the whole network.

In addition, Internxt is heavily focused on privacy. The platform runs on open-source code that has been verified by one of Europe’s top auditors, and file uploads are protected by end-to-end encryption.

Just as importantly, you get all the features you would expect from a major cloud storage provider — including automatic backups, support for multiple platforms and secure file sharing.

Order today to get a 2TB lifetime subscription to Internxt Cloud Storage for just $149.50, normally worth $299.

Prices and availability are subject to change.