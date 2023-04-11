Learn how IoT can power your business with this $70 developer bundle

From smart speakers to self-driving cars, we use connected devices every day. However, the technology is still quite new, so there is plenty more room for growth. It’s a huge opportunity for tech startups.

If you want to get ahead of the curve and start building your own smart devices, The 2023 All-In-One Raspberry Pi & Arduino Developer Bundle is an essential purchase. It contains nine video courses that help you dive into the Internet of Things.

If you follow technology trends, you have probably heard of Raspberry Pi and Arduino. One is a microcomputer with a surprising amount of processing power. The other is a microcontroller that is capable of sending a DIY satellite into space. Both devices can help you learn about coding and electronic engineering.

Through 61 hours of hands-on training, this bundle shows you how to work with each device. You don’t need any previous experience to get started, and the courses provide step-by-step instructions for some really exciting projects.

Along the way, you’ll discover how to handle the Linux command line, write instructions in C++ and control Arduino with object-oriented programming. You’ll also learn some Python programming and take a tour of ROS2, an operating system developed specifically for robotics.

This training is invaluable for anyone who works with engineers or wants to create prototype devices.

Your instructor is Edouard Renard, a software engineer and robotics entrepreneur. He has helped over 39,000 students to date, earning an instructor rating of 4.6/5 stars on Udemy.

