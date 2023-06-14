The world hasn’t gone completely paperless, and if you’re ever forced to digitize paper, you need a simple way to do that. Your smartphone can do it, but not without an app, and iScanner is the top-rated scanning app in the US.

iScanner has earned a 4.8/5-star rating on the App Store with more than 100 million downloads. It was The People’s Voice Winner in the Best Apps, dApps, and Software at the 27th Annual Webby Awards and has earned rave reviews from publications all over the web. Gizmodo writes, “The iScanner app is yet another example of cleverly leveraging an always-connected camera to do more than just intelligently make photos look prettier.”

With iScanner, you can digitize files anywhere and export them as PDF, JPG, DOC, XLS, PPT, or TXT. The AI-powered tools ensure you get document borders detected and straightened, and it can even recognize text in more than 20 languages. You can edit scans using color correction and noise-removing features, add signatures or text over documents, mark up documents, and protect confidential scans by locking folders and files with a PIN. It’s also an intuitive document manager, making it easier than ever to manage all your digitized files in one place.

iScanner even offers specific scanning modes for ID cards and passports, QR codes, and can use your phone’s camera to count objects, solve math problems, and calculate area.

Streamline your digital organization and go truly paperless. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to iScanner App for 33% off $59 at just $39.99. Don’t miss this limited-time deal.

