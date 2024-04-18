TL;DR: Get a special price drop on Jott Pro AI Text & Speech Toolkit — now just $34.97 through April 21.

Artificial intelligence can help improve your productivity and save you time in a lot of ways. For instance, when you’re working with audio recordings or PDFs and you need to transcribe data or take notes, the Jott Pro AI Text & Speech Toolkit will come in handy. It’s currently on sale for a special limited-time price drop of just $34.97 for a lifetime license.

Features

Jott uses neural AI to extract text from images and PDF files or convert audio into written text quickly. Regardless of the format, Jott helps you save time on data entry, transcription and more tedious tasks with superior image-to-text, text-to-speech and speech-to-text conversion. It features built-in translation features that allow you to convert text into dozens of languages on the fly, including creating audio with voices by local speakers. That way, you can connect with more customers and potential clients all over the world.

Jott offers an intuitive user experience, making it easy to extract and edit text from any image format or work effortlessly with a range of file types — all while reducing the risk of human error in transcription. Plus, it’s AI so it’s always getting better. With a lifetime license, you’ll have access to all updates and improvements so you’re always working with the best tools possible.

Considering the time-saving and resource-saving potential this tool offers, the license could make a worthy investment in your career or business. Save time and scale your productivity with this powerful AI tool.

From April 15 through 11:59 pm PT on April 21, you can get a lifetime license to the Jott Pro AI Text & Speech Toolkit for more than 80% off $199 at just $34.97.

Prices and availability subject to change.