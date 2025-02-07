TL;DR: Save 58% on Katteb, an AI content generator that can create more than 30 media types, from articles to product reviews.

Have you ever needed AI to create an article or blurb for a newsletter only to get the result, double-check it, and realize that the facts weren’t accurate? If so, you’re not the only one — it’s tricky to customize your prompt and ensure everything the chatbot creates is fully fact-checked.

Katteb is an AI generator designed to create articles, product reviews, and content that's error- and plagiarism-free.

Katteb is an AI tool designed to generate content that requires minimal fact-checking.

Check out what Katteb AI can do for you:

Generate fact-checked and SEO-optimized articles with in-text citations and relevant images up to 2,500 words with just one click.

Rewrite web pages and offline text in more than 110 languages while preserving the HTML formatting.

Read product specs and prices on Amazon to develop original Amazon product reviews in a single click.

Write content based on YouTube videos lasting up to 30 minutes in 110+ languages.

Export your generated content to WordPress, Blogger, external files, etc.

Plus, Katteb is dedicated to creating content free from errors and plagiarism. The platform has its own innovative proofreading tools, which support over 25 languages. They will ensure everything from web page summaries to articles has zero errors. It can even sniff out any plagiarism in your text and rewrite content if uncovered.

