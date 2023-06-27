Keep Pace With Developments In AI With This Intermediate Level Course — Just $30

Web-based training program, geared for practicing IT professionals, offers hands-on experience so students can keep their education and knowledge on the cutting edge.

The concept of artificial intelligence isn’t anything new. The actual implementation of AI technologies, however, is. And with new innovations being introduced at a seemingly exponential rate, you won’t be alone if you’re feeling a bit out of the loop.

That’s why we’re offering The 2023 Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence for Advanced Practitioners E-Degree Program. It gives students an intermediate level understanding of the AI technologies that exist right now plus a glimpse at what’s to come down the road.

This web-based training course was designed for current IT professionals who possess an intermediate level understanding of technology. Enrolled students will get acquainted with Deep Learning techniques, gain proficiency in Computer Vision and discover skills in Machine Learning Deployment. They’ll also learn about Convolutional Neural Networks, Artificial Neural Networks and much more.

Basically, if you need advanced training in AI technologies, this course is going to fit you like a glove. It features six modules with over 200 lectures from Eduonix Learning Solutions — a leading provider of training and skills development materials. You’ll have access to projects too, so you’ll actually walk away with hands-on experience for an even deeper understanding.

And since you get lifetime access to the course and all of its materials, you can train on your own schedule and go at your own pace. Instead of attending classes on someone else’s schedule, you just log in and learn whenever you want to using nothing more than a computer or mobile device.

If you work in IT right now and plan to continue your career for at least the next few years, this is vital training that you are likely going to require. After all, AI tech is in its infancy and is expected to grow quickly. But getting up to speed is easier than you might think — especially when you have this economical training resource at your disposal.

The 2023 Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence for Advanced Practitioners E-Degree Program

