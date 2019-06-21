The KGB Espionage Museum's curator Agne Urbaityte describes how agents concealed spying devices in what they wore when working in the field.

KGB agents' wearables: Watches, cufflinks, shoes, and more The KGB Espionage Museum's curator Agne Urbaityte describes how agents concealed spying devices in what they wore when working in the field.

CNET and CBS News Senior Producer Dan Patterson spoke with the KGB Espionage Museum's curator Agne Urbaityte about how agents concealed spying devices in what they wore when working in the field. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Dan Patterson: Tell me more about the gadgets, the devices, the technologies that I might wear if I was a KGB agent in the field.

Agne Urbaityte: Okay, so on you, you can have, of course, you have a jacket. So it's like a very good setup. You have a button, so you can have a camera. You might have a pen inside your pocket, right? So it can contain a bug. You can have a watch that is a recorder. Then you can have a shoe that in the heel you have concealment, and you can transfer information, like frequencies, or microfilm. As well there could be concealment inside the shoe. Cufflinks, cufflinks as well, like concealment. When you have a briefcase, you can have video or photo cameras inside. So, there are tons of possibilities. But right now, for these day agents, you have a smartphone, and that's enough.

Cybersecurity Insider Newsletter Strengthen your organization's IT security defenses by keeping abreast of the latest cybersecurity news, solutions, and best practices. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see