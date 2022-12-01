Take advantage of Koofr's lifetime subscription to 1TB of cloud storage. You can even hook up this platform to your other online accounts.

Pretty much all of the tech giants offer cloud storage nowadays. However, you can easily find yourself shelling out serious money to store your digital data. As a more affordable alternative, Koofr is earning some serious plaudits.

This innovative platform lets you upload and access your files with no size limit, and you can even hook up your other online accounts. In a last-chance offer from TechRepublic Academy, you can pick up a lifetime 1TB subscription for only $139.99. That’s a massive 95% off. Part of our Last Chance Shipping Sale, this downloadable purchase is guaranteed to arrive in time for the holidays.

Cloud storage is really an essential tool in running any business. Whether it’s simple spreadsheets, promo videos, company logos or even customer data, having a secure online backup of your files is vital. Putting your files in the cloud also means you can work on any device.

Koofr provides these benefits and more. This platform allows you to upload and view files on pretty much any device with a browser. This means you can log in on Windows, macOS, Linux and Chrome laptops along with iOS and Android mobile devices. You can even connect via WebDAV.

Koofr’s desktop app makes it easy to manage your data, with smart features like duplicate removal and batch file renaming. The service uses absolutely no trackers, and you can easily connect other online accounts to import your files.

Another useful feature for businesses is the ability to share files via custom branded links. This means you can easily go above the file size limit on your email, with the ability to share the same link over and over again.

Order today for only $139.99 to get your lifetime 1TB subscription, normally worth $2,700. Be quick, this is your last chance to grab the offer!

Prices and availability are subject to change.