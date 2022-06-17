In today's world of technology, anybody can be a tech innovator. Begin your path down IoT now.

One of the best Internet of Things tools is Arduino. If you want to learn how to use Arduino and get an introduction to IoT, The 2022 Complete Arduino Pioneer Starter Kit & Course Bundle is a great jumping off point.

This complete Arduino Uno compatible starter kit is specifically designed for those new to electronics and the Arduino Uno ecosystem. The kit includes everything you need to learn about electronics out of the box and is loaded with fun projects that will teach you how to master this exciting technology.

At the core of the kit is a special type of motherboard, enhanced and controllable by a microcontroller that acts as the brains of the entire board, functioning on the C programming language. In addition, the kit also comes with 52 included components to help you complete ten different projects. The five starter projects include a collision warning system, a Larson scanner, a night lite and more, while the premium projects include a water leak detector, a RGB controller, a kitchen timer and even a musical instrument. This is just scratching the tip of the iceberg of what you can do.

Begin your IoT journey with The 2022 Complete Arduino Pioneer Starter Kit & Course Bundle. For a limited time, you can get it for 49% off $199 at just $99.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.