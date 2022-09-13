The world is constantly changing, but learning to code can give you an excellent foundation for engaging with the technology of the future and keeping your skills in demand. Moreover, you don’t even need to spend any money to learn to code. For a limited time, you can get Shaw Academy’s Coding for Beginners 4-Week Course for free. Across eight lectures, you’ll explore some of today’s most innovative technologies and start building a programming foundation.

The course is provided by Shaw Academy, an online learning destination specializing in making interactive, engaging educational content accessible and affordable to everyone. At the start, you’ll learn about the fourth industrial revolution, digital society, AI and other immersive technologies that are changing the world. From there, you’ll dive into web development, learning JavaScript fundamentals, setting up web servers, back-end development with PHP and much more.

Next, you’ll be able to develop an understanding of full stack web development that will allow you to ultimately build a website from scratch. Finally, you’ll learn how to monetize your website, attract traffic to your site and explore a variety of revenue stream options.

This kind of education could easily run you hundreds of dollars, but the Coding for Beginners 4-Week Course is currently free of charge to TechRepublic readers. Start learning today.

Prices and availability are subject to change.