After a while of playing the same games, you’re bound to get bored. So what’s better than playing video games? Building your own video games! You might think it’s beyond your capacity or too challenging to learn how to do, but you don’t have to spend a dime to learn how to make your games a reality. That’s because, right now, Devslopes’ Game Development Fundamentals 4-Week Course is available for free.

This bite-sized training is provided by Mark Wahlbeck at Devslopes, which specializes in creating online courses for first-time developers and entrepreneurs interested in technology. You’ll have four weeks of access to this eight-hour course that introduces students to game development. You’ll learn how to define a game, understand the differences between game designers and programmers, learn a variety of techniques used in game design and much more.

There’s a focus on game mechanics, teaching you how they differ from game rules, and a deep dive into software engineering as it relates to game design and development. You’ll learn the pros and cons of each of the major game engines, put together a prototype and test your it for debugging purposes. By the end of the four weeks, you should have the foundation you need to start making the games of your dreams a reality.

For a limited time, you can sign up for the Game Development Fundamentals 4-Week Course for free.

Prices and availability are subject to change.