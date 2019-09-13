Learn Python: Online training courses for beginning developers and coding experts

TechRepublic has partnered with top training providers to offer online courses, bootcamps, and master classes for Python, one of the most in-demand programming languages.

The Top Programming Languages 2019 list from IEEE Spectrum ranks Python at the top of theirs list above, Java, C, C++, R, JavaScript, C#, Matlab, Swift, and Go. According to Stack Overflow's 2019 developer survey, Python is currently the fastest-growing programming language.

And whether you're new to the programming language or a long-time Python developer, there's always more to learn. To help keep your Python development skills sharp, here are a list of online courses, bootcamps, and master classes from our very own TechRepublic Academy. And if you don't see what you're looking for in this list of courses, check out all the TechRepublic Academy Python training materials.

Python online training courses

Description: "Over the course, you'll truly begin to appreciate the many, many uses of Python as you build web applications, database applications, web visualizations, and much more. By course's end, you will have built 10 applications that you can be proud of, and have the tools to go off on your own into the world of Python programming."

Description: "Python is a general-purpose programming language that is used in a wide variety of industries and is considered one of the most valuable first languages to learn. In this extensive course, you'll get up to speed with all of the most important concepts in the latest version, Python 3.7."

Description: "Machine learning gives you extremely powerful insights into data, and has become so ubiquitous you see it nearly constantly while you browse the internet without even knowing it. Implementations of machine learning are as diverse as recommendation systems to self-driving cars. In this course, you'll be introduced to a unique blend of projects that will teach you what machine learning is all about and how you can use Python to create machine learning projects."

Description: "Mobile security is of utmost importance, and developers will pay good money for pentesters who can identify security breaches in apps. In this course, you'll learn how to use Python to build a Trojan for ethical hacking purposes. You'll be able to discover flaws in Android security, and clean them up in one efficient swoop!"

Description: "Python is an extremely versatile language used for a variety of tasks including: web development, data analytics, game development - even controlling robots! Get up to speed on all the essential Python skills, and learn it all at your own pace with this detailed course. Python developers ranked #8 of the most in-demand tech workers, and make an average of over six figures a year. So what are you waiting for? Start coding with Python."

Description: "Linear Regression is a powerful method for quantifying the cause and effect relationships that affect different phenomena in the world around us. This course will teach you how to build robust linear models that will stand up to scrutiny when you apply them to real world situations. You'll even put what you've learnt into practice by leveraging Excel, R, and Python to build a model for stock returns."

Python online training course bundles

Description: "Master the Python essentials & foster in-demand programming skills with insight from 3 Python pros"

Description: "Over 30 Hours of training in Python basics & advanced libraries to become a programming wizard"

Description: "Here's a revamped, beginner-friendly 37+ hours of training in this crucial general-purpose language."

Description: "The 10-course, 58-hour bundle is your A-Z guide to learning one of today's most foundational coding languages"

Description: "A 45-hour path from absolute coding beginner to professional python programmer"

Description: "Get on the fast track to programming success with 7 courses on Git, D3.js, Flask & more."

Course bundle description: "Get started on web development & learn the Python & Django programming language."

Description: "Master Python with 38.5 hours of training & quality for endless high-paying careers in website dev, game dev, data & more."

Description: This 3-part (28_ hours) bundle will help you build, automate, & secure networks using Python."

