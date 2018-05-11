Lenovo launches full Windows 10 laptops that are cheaper than some Chromebooks

For anyone searching for a low-cost laptop, Lenovo's new offerings might be the pick for you. Their newly-announced IdeaPad laptops start at $249.99 and will be available in the US by the end of the month.

The new line of laptops feature the IdeaPad 330, 330S, and 530S, all of which will come equipped with the full version of Windows 10.

The cheapest model is the IdeaPad 330 but prices rise depending on screen size and other accessories like DVD drives. The model comes in 14-, 15-, and 17-inch versions and can carry everything from an Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000 to Intel's latest 8th-gen Core i7-8750H processor.

It comes in a variety of colors and its battery life depends on the size. The 15-inch IdeaPad 330 maxes out at about 5 hours of battery life while the 17-inch can last up to 8 hours.

The IdeaPad 330S is a slimmer, more expensive version of the 330, priced at $449.99. The thin, partially-aluminium casing and "Rapid Charge" battery are ideal for business travelers.

The priciest model is the 530S, which comes with a higher-quality screen display and an even thinner design. Depending on the size, the models are priced at either $799.99 or $849.99 and feature a fully aluminium design.

Sound quality is greatly improved on the 530S due to the Dolby Audio speakers. The screen resolution for this model is also much better than both 330 and 330S. The 14-inch model has a 2560 x 1440 screen resolution and the 15-inch is full HD. The battery life is about 8 hours but it also comes equipped with Rapid Charge, similar to the 330S.

The announcement comes on the heels of a similar release from HP last month. HP's new Windows 10 laptops also came with higher screen resolutions and thin design, all at a budget-friendly price.

Microsoft and the hardware companies they partner with have been hard at work trying to compete with Google's Chromebook. Specifically, Windows is hoping to break Google's stranglehold on the educational market and foster more brand loyalty with a new consumer base through cheaper, more durable laptops. This line from Lenovo could help with that goal.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Lenovo's new series of low-cost IdeaPad laptops come with Windows 10 and a bevy of features, making them a decent option for the education market or business users.

The cheapest model is $249.99 while the larger, better-equipped version is $849.99

