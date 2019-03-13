LG is focusing on 5G mobility and AI for the future of jobs and transportation

LG is working with airlines to offer 5G technology for passengers during flights.

At SXSW 2019, TechRepublic Senior Writer Teena Maddox spoke with Chul B. Lee, senior vice president at LG. They discussed LG's 5G plans for AI, mobility, jobs, and transportation, as well as a collaboration between LG and airlines for in-flight 5G. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Teena Maddox: Tell me about 5G, and the role 5G mobility is going to have for us.

Chul B. Lee: Actually, 5G will be important for future mobility in terms of the autonomous vehicle. We need the very low-latency, high-speed communication in order for make mobility safe. So, we'll be the leading position in 5G development, and we'll be the leading position of the autonomous vehicle technology. It'll be changing our autonomous vehicles to be much more safe and much more fun.

Teena Maddox: Can you tell me about your partnership with airlines as it relates to 5G?

Chul B. Lee: We are just beginning to talk with the airline companies. We are starting with lots of telecommunication protocols, but it's very early stage. The 5G technology will be also enhancing our people's experience in the cabin of the aircraft, in terms of the communication, entertainment and so on. So, people in the plane will be directly talking to their families on the ground. It'll take some time, but we'll be also in the leading position for that as well.

Teena Maddox: Tell me about 5G in the home.

Chul B. Lee: At the beginning, 5G will be more like a B2B-oriented solution, but, ultimately, it can enhance the people's lives in the home, as well, because it has a very fast connection. You can download the movies, you can stream music and so on, but basically it's delivering lots of data, big data. Many of the appliances, energy solutions, and in home, will create lots of data, sent to the servers and cloud, enhancing the user's experience based on lots of data.

Teena Maddox: Can you tell me about AI in the enterprise and the role that it's going to have?

Chul B. Lee: With the help of the AI, overall efficiency of the corporate world will be dramatically increased, so that people can focus on the more creative jobs, instead of the chores. The efficiency of the human being will be dramatically increased, so that they can do even the multiple jobs at the same time; many more jobs to do while saving time. So people will be earning [gaining] time from the AI, which they can use in a more useful area, like entertainment, leisure, and so on.

