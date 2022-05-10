Get lifetime access to 2TB of cloud storage for just $49

Need a secure space to store more data? This cloud service can help.

Everybody needs safe, secure and reliable cloud storage but how do you get it without breaking the bank? Check out the Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription.

With Prism Drive, you can free up space on all of your devices by storing important files securely in a single cloud space. Prism Drive gives you 2TB of storage space that is accessible from all of your devices. You can upload any file, preview popular file types without downloading and enjoy unlimited shared traffic for lightning-fast transfer speeds.

With Prism Drive, you can easily drag and drop files and folders for seamless management. Prism Drive gives you shareable links to share with friends and colleagues with ease. When you delete files, you can recover them from the trash folder for up to 30 days.

Get the flexible, secure and reliable cloud storage you need to manage a growing mountain of files. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage for 93% off $790 at just $49 while supplies last.

Prices and availability are subject to change.