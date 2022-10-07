Discover top-rated training courses on Udemy to help you learn or master Linux at your own pace for your professional goals.

Learn Linux in 5 Days and Level Up Your Career If the biggest challenge to learn Linux is finding the time to do it, this is the Linux course for you. Give it just 45 minutes a day for five days, and it will teach you exactly what you need to know about the Linux operating system. Learn Linux in 5 Days doesn’t make any assumptions about your background or knowledge of Linux. You will be guided step-by-step to learn the most important concepts and commands using a logical and systematic approach based on practical, real-world examples. Udemy

Linux Command Line Basics The command line is the most powerful interface to perform many complex tasks of all sorts on Linux. This command line introductory course from Udemy may be the best way to start learning it, for both beginners and advanced Linux users. Among other things, you will learn how to create your own Linux commands, use powerful wild cards, manage files automatically and find relevant documentation. All you need to take this course is a desire to learn Linux and have any Linux distribution installed on your computer—even on a virtual machine. Udemy

Linux Mastery: Master the Linux Command Line in 11.5 Hours The Linux Mastery Course helps beginners rapidly improve their Linux skills and enhance their productivity by showing not just how to do something but why. The training course first covers the Linux Terminal and File System and how to automate and schedule tasks. Then, it explains package managers and software repositories as well as how to use them to install software from the command line. The course also comes with free professionally designed cheat sheets and section summaries, so you don’t even need to take notes. Udemy

Linux Shell Scripting: A Project-Based Approach to Learning Shell scripts are among the most powerful tools available for all Linux users and likely the most flexible, too. This training course makes you master them by leading you, from the very beginning, to write actual shell scripts you can use in real-world situations. This approach greatly helps to quickly and fully understand everything the course covers, from combining commands with pipelines to process text and automate all sorts of tasks. Last but not least, this course never expires. You can study at your own pace and refer back to the lessons whenever you want. Udemy

Linux Administration Bootcamp: Go from Beginner to Advanced This bootcamp is for anyone with a desire to learn about Linux. While no prior knowledge is necessary, it also aims to help existing Linux users that want to become power users to make use of their skills in any field, from research to application support, system administration or software development. By the end of this course, you will be able to put the most important and fundamental concepts of Linux server administration to use in practical real-world situations. You’ll be able to configure, maintain and support a variety of Linux systems wherever they are, from your own desk to the cloud, in the most effective way. Udemy

Kali Linux Tutorial For Beginners Kali is a Linux distribution optimized for advanced penetration testing, ethical hacking and network security assessments. If you wish to use Kali Linux to become an ethical hacker but find the command line confusing and intimidating, this Kali Linux Tutorial is perfect for you. It teaches how to use common Linux commands like hackers, creating targets, shells and backdoors, in order to understand and replicate what the bad guys do. The only prerequisites are a basic understanding of IP networking and of ethical hacking concepts, such as ports scanning or vulnerability scanning. Udemy

Wireshark: Packet Analysis and Ethical Hacking: Core Skills Network analysis is a crucial skill for system administrators and ethical hackers. This course, created for network engineers, architects and students, teaches how to analyze networks for all purposes with the powerful Wireshark package. You will improve your job prospects by learning network protocols and how to troubleshoot networks using Wireshark and by automatically analyzing and capturing data streams (for example, replaying VoIP conversations). Last but not least, this Wireshark course offers downloadable pcapng files of sample streams to analyze with Wireshark and covers how to use both Wireshark and Kali Linux for ethical hacking. Udemy

CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-005) Complete Course & Exam The CompTIA Linux+ boot camp is the perfect preparation for the CompTIA Linux+ system administration certification. Taught by a best-selling IT certification instructor, this extremely popular course is designed to help prepare you for the CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-005) certification exam, covering all of its four domains: system management; security; scripting, containers & automation; and troubleshooting. Follow this CompTIA Linux+ boot camp to pass the CompTIA Linux+ certification exam with confidence, after learning how to configure and manage software, set firewalls and secure authentication procedures, create scripts and troubleshoot user, application and hardware issues. Udemy

Linux courses frequently purchased together

Any of these courses can greatly increase your Linux skills, even if you take it alone. But in order to strengthen those skills and make the most of your time, you may want to enroll in several of them, one after another or simultaneously. Indeed, this is what many Udemy learners have already done, with the courses most frequently purchased together being Linux Mastery, Linux Administration Bootcamp and Linux Shell Scripting.