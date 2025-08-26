Image: StackCommerce

Most entrepreneurs and small business owners know that a great idea is only half the battle — the real challenge is translating that idea into a structured, workable plan. That’s why LivePlan can be such a helpful tool.

For just $119.99 (MSRP: $180), you can access one full year of LivePlan Business Planning Software, a platform designed to take the complexity out of building professional business plans and financial forecasts. More than a template, LivePlan is a guided, AI-powered system that helps you refine your strategy, track progress, and present your business in the best possible light.

Here’s what makes LivePlan a standout for professionals:

Business Plan Builder: Skip the blank page with a guided process that walks you through every section of a professional business plan.

AI-Powered Assistance: Get ideas, structure, and refinement suggestions from built-in AI tools.

Sample Library: Access 550+ sample plans across industries for inspiration and proven formatting.

Financial Forecasting: Generate sales forecasts, revenue predictions, and reports — no spreadsheets required.

One-Page Plan Builder: Perfect for pitching ideas quickly without overwhelming details.

Milestone Scheduling: Turn your goals into timelines, ensuring accountability and action.

Human Support: From onboarding to live chat and webinars, expert help is built in.

Because it’s web-based, LivePlan works across Mac or Windows, requiring nothing more than a modern browser. Whether you’re pitching investors, planning your next expansion, or simply keeping your current operations on track, LivePlan delivers clarity and confidence without the need for advanced financial knowledge.

Get a one-year LivePlan subscription for just $119.99 (MSRP: $180) while you can.

