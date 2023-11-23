Black Friday deal alert! Gear up with a major discount of $230 on a refurbished 2015 MacBook Air, available now through November 27.

In the hybrid working world, you need technology that will make it easier to do your job from anywhere. So, if you’re in the market for a new laptop, you’d be wise to consider an Apple MacBook Air. This lightweight, thin laptop is easy to bring with you anywhere and break out in a jiffy to do some work, and during our Black Friday sale, you can get one for a major discount.

Now through November 27, we’re offering a refurbished 2015 Apple MacBook Air for $230 off MSRP at just $299.97.

This MacBook doesn’t sacrifice power for convenience. It boasts an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM to help you churn through all of your multitasking needs, and offers 128GB of SSD storage to keep your most important files handy when you need them. It has an Intel HD Graphics 6000 card and 1440×900 resolution on the 13” display, making gaming and watching your favorite movies an immersive, enjoyable experience.

Even more enjoyable? The 12-hour battery life will support you through long flights or layovers. It can even stay on for 30 days of standby time. With Wi-Fi, you can get onto the internet anywhere there’s a connection, and Bluetooth allows you to connect to all of your peripherals quickly. This really is a true Black Friday gem that will please you or that special someone on your holiday gift list.

Gear up for a Black Friday price! Now through 11:59 pm ET on November 27, you can get this refurbished 2015 Apple MacBook Air for 43% off $529 at just $299.97.

Prices and availability are subject to change.