When it comes to your home office and devices, you can get pretty close to having it all. Thanks to the advent of wireless charging, keeping your devices charged up doesn’t require a ton of cable clutter anymore. You can simply put a pad on your desk, rest your phone on it and have the power you need whenever you need it.

Take, for instance, the Omnia M Magnetic Charger Kit from ADAM Elements. This MagSafe Charger is optimized to perfectly align with your iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro to provide faster wireless charging while keeping your phone close at hand. Just place your phone on the pad, it will snap into place and start charging quickly. Plus, it’s also compatible with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge older iPhone models, AirPods, and other phones and earbuds.

The MagSafe compatible charger also provides safe charging standards that ensure your phone never overheats or overcharges. The strong magnetic grip holds your phone in place while the included adhesive strap helps to keep your desktop free from messy cables. The pad is also extremely portable for use anywhere and offers 360º rotation so you can use your phone and other devices effortlessly while they’re on the pad. This type of compatibility and versatility can change your day-to-day work and entertainment life.

Charging your devices should be an absolute breeze in 2022. And with the Omnia M Magnetic Charger Kit from ADAM Elements, it is. You can get this tool for 8% off $59 at just $53.99 for a limited time.

Prices and availability are subject to change.