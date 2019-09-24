Manage your Jenkins server from Android

Keep tabs on your Jenkins server, as well as its jobs and actions, with this handy Android app.

Jenkins is an open source automation server that has become a crucial component in the likes of Kubernetes and GitOps. With this tool you are able to employ continuous integration and delivery of software. And with a (relatively) user-friendly web-based dashboard, Jenkins makes it slightly easier to handle some fairly complex tasks.

But what if the only device you have is a smartphone? You don't want to have to work with that web-based dashboard on such a small format. Right? If that sounds like you, you might want to give the Android Jenkins app a try. With this app you can:

Monitor multiple Jenkins servers

Browse through Views, Folders, Jobs, Builds, and more



Download and install artifacts from your builds



Trigger builds (with or without parameters)



Check console output and test results



What you'll need

The only things you'll need to make this work are:

A running instance of Jenkins (See "How to Install Jenkins on Ubuntu Server 18.04")

An Android device (the version of Android will vary, depending on the hardware)



How to install the Jenkins app

Installing the Jenkins app is done in the same fashion as installing any app. Here are the steps:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android device. Search for Jenkins.

Locate and tap the entry by MobiLab Solutions.

Tap Install.

Allow the installation to complete.



Once the app is installed, you'll find a launcher on your home screen and/or your App Drawer. Tap that launcher to open the app.

How to connect the Jenkins app to the server

When you open the app, swipe through the welcome screen until you reach the login (Figure A).

Figure A

In the address section, type http://SERVER_IP:8080 (where SERVER_IP is either the IP address or domain of your Jenkins server). Fill out the username/password sections (credentials for your Jenkins login), and then check the box for Trust All Certificates. Once you've filled everything out, tap Add Account. If all goes well, you should be greeted by the Account Created page (Figure B).

Figure B

Tap on the Nodes tab to see your available nodes. Tap on a node to view the details (Figure C).

Figure C

At this point you can manage the Jenkins server (via the Actions tab) and view your Queue, Jobs, and app Settings.

Although you won't be creating new build jobs from the app, if you need to keep tabs on your Jenkins server at all times, this tool should be considered a must-have. If you're a Jenkins admin, install this app and always be in the know and in control.

