If you’ve been looking to make a career change, or maybe pick up a side hustle, you may have stumbled upon coding as an option. With the right set of skills under your belt, you often don’t need a formal education to start a high-paying career in the IT field.

Instead, you could teach yourself coding and earn certifications to prove your skills to potential employers. This 2023 Complete Python Certification Boot Camp course bundle could teach you the fundamentals and advanced topics in Python and maybe even help you pass some tough certification exams. Get lifetime access to these self-paced courses for just $19.99, normally $84. This bundle is rated an average of 5/5 stars by verified purchasers.

Go from beginner to expert in Python

Python is an open-source, highly versatile programming language that can be used for a wide range of applications. Whether you have interest in web development, data analysis, machine learning, AI, or automation, knowing Python can open up a plethora of new job opportunities.

This course bundle can help you get started, even if you have zero experience coding. You can choose which courses to complete, depending on your learning goals, or take all of them. Plus, study at your own pace and schedule since you will have lifetime access.

You could start with the Python hands-on course and work through hundreds of exercises and a few real-world projects to get some experience with the program and its functions. Through assignments and regular exams, you may gain a solid foundation of Python skills.

From there, you could jump to courses that focus on using Python with Turtle, Django, TensorFlow, and more. Or, if you’re interested in data structures you could take Python Programming, CS, Algorithms, and Data Structures.

Become a certified Python programmer

Once you have some hands-on experience, you may want to start preparing for formal certifications. The PCEP: Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer Certification Preparation Course can help you study to ace a certification exam. Then, put it on your resume with a list of courses you’ve taken, and you could have yourself a new career.

