TL;DR: Get two years of McAfee Total Protection for five devices for just $19.99 (reg. $149.99).

In today’s work-anywhere world, protecting your data and devices is no longer optional. That’s why McAfee Total Protection is more than just antivirus software. It’s a full-featured cybersecurity suite designed for professionals, remote workers, and business owners who rely on seamless, secure digital operations across multiple platforms.

For just $19.99, you’ll get two years of award-winning protection for up to five devices — whether that’s your work laptop, smartphone, tablet, or home desktop. This plan includes advanced features like a secure VPN for safe browsing on public Wi-Fi, real-time identity monitoring with alerts if your personal data shows up on the dark web, and a Protection Score that helps you stay ahead of potential vulnerabilities with proactive advice.

The AI-powered antivirus engine is constantly learning and adapting to detect new and evolving threats, offering real-time protection against viruses, ransomware, and phishing attacks. This makes McAfee Total Protection particularly valuable for professionals who handle sensitive client data or work in high-risk industries like finance, healthcare, and law.

McAfee’s built-in password manager simplifies your digital life by securely storing your credentials and helping you create strong, unique passwords for each login. Whether you’re logging into client portals, internal systems, or cloud services, your credentials stay protected and accessible.

Cross-platform compatibility means you get the same level of robust security whether you’re on a Mac at home, an Android phone on the go, or a Windows laptop at work. And with one centralized dashboard, managing your protection has never been easier.

If you need reliable, multi-device protection with advanced identity monitoring and user-friendly tools, McAfee Total Protection offers one of the best values on the market today — especially while it’s just $19.99 for two years (reg. $149.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.