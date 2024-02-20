TL;DR: Get Microsoft 365 for cross-device access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, with 1TB of OneDrive storage and more — $44.99 for one user (save 35%) or $74.99 for six users (save 25%) for one year.

Anyone who’s ever been in the white-collar workforce will likely tell you the same thing: Microsoft Office apps are indispensable when it comes to efficient workdays, organization and collaboration — no matter which sector your day job is in.

However, users have to choose between a Microsoft Office lifetime license or a Microsoft 365 subscription, which can be tricky. We strongly recommend the latter if you’re looking for the latest versions of apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, with additional perks like 1TB of OneDrive storage. At TechRepublic Academy, you can choose between a one year subscription for:

What constitutes a user? Ideally, each individual has their own user account and access to apps and cloud storage. Each user will be able to access Microsoft 365 from up to five devices simultaneously, with support for PC, Mac, iPhone and Android devices.

About Microsoft 365

After you get yourself or your team set up, it’s all about maximizing productivity. Collaborate seamlessly in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook, and get grammar, speaking and design suggestions from the AI-powered Microsoft Editor.

Furthermore, you can host or join Teams video conference calls with up to 300 users or take advantage of 60 minutes of Skype calling per month to use as a business line. When using Microsoft 365 on a PC, you can also utilize Publisher for creating digital and print assets and Access for managing large databases.

Don’t forget that each user gets 1TB of OneDrive storage, which easily integrates with each app to back up files, emails and photos. What’s more, your data and devices are further secured with Microsoft Defender’s built-in ransomware protection and two-step identity verification with OneDrive Personal Vault.

Microsoft 365 is rated 4.7/5 stars on GetApp and Capterra. Discover why and learn the secret to keeping yourself and your team productive for less with these TechRepublic Academy deals.

Prices and availability are subject to change.