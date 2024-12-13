Microsoft has announced an ambitious new initiative intended to equip 1 million people across Australia and New Zealand with essential AI skills by 2026.

The AI Skills Initiative is designed to support local workforces facing a rapidly changing digital economy. It will target everyone from individuals building AI systems to those applying AI in everyday roles. The initiative supports Microsoft’s commitment to training 300,000 Australians with digital skills within two years — a target the firm said would be hit by early 2025.

How will the AI Skills Initiative help Australians, New Zealanders?

The initiative will provide free access to tools, including an AI Skills Navigator, an AI-powered agent to help learners find appropriate skilling pathways for their circumstances. Learning resources will also be available through Microsoft Learn, LinkedIn, GitHub, and Viva Learning.

Microsoft intends to curate the AI content specifically for sectors such as public services, education, and not-for-profit organisations so that the training will be relevant and actionable in work contexts.

SEE: New Australian Migration Strategy to Deliver Skills for Tech Sector

Why is Microsoft focused on upskilling?

Microsoft’s upskilling push partly ensures that a broader base of people — including disadvantaged communities — can learn AI. For example, Microsoft said the new program aims to provide tailored training for individuals from diverse backgrounds, including women, people with disabilities, regional communities, and First Nations people.

The upskilling initiative will also support Microsoft’s own AI ambitions in the region, with the uptake of AI products dependent on users being knowledgeable and skilled enough to apply them to their work. Previously, AI skilling has been identified as a key gap in the market in Australia, with many employees saying their organisations talk about the tools but do not invest in the people using them.

Microsoft’s corporate vice president of Microsoft Philanthropies, Kate Behncken, said the commitment would ensure the workforce was capable as AI transforms “the way we work, learn and connect.”

“We want to ensure that every individual has the opportunity to unlock the power of AI,” she said.

Microsoft plans to collaborate to achieve its training target

Microsoft has provided some details on plans to work with various partners to achieve its upskilling aims. These collaborators will come from government, business, education, and not-for-profit sectors.

Microsoft said it would extend AI training programs to various industries through collaborations with organisations such as tech consultancy and trainer Akkodis, who has trained over 10,000 people in AI skills, and the Institute of Applied Technology – Digital (IATD).

The tech giant is exploring partnerships with regional business groups in Australia, such as Business NSW and the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, supporting skills training for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs) to boost AI knowledge and productivity.

SEE: Australian SMEs at Risk of Being Left Behind on AI

Microsoft’s support for the public sector will include launching an AI Academy program for government agencies and a partnership with the Victorian Government to introduce strategic AI and cybersecurity initiatives to enhance digital literacy.

Microsoft will provide AI training to younger learners

The company is also working with schools, vocational institutions, and universities to integrate AI learning into curricula to educate future generations with the skills needed to support an AI-powered economy.

For example, the global tech firm’s AI Amplified program aims to help 175,000 students develop the skills needed for tomorrow’s workforce. Through partnerships with organisations such as KPMG and Year13, the initiative will reach over 50,000 young people in the next year.

AI skills could help local workers take on new jobs

The Tech Council of Australia has previously predicted that AI could create up to 200,000 new jobs by 2030, encompassing roles such as software development, data centre operations, and data management, as well as roles supporting the scaling, governing, and managing of AI systems.

Many future roles will involve the use of AI. Three out of four business leaders in Australia already consider AI skills a must-have for job candidates, according to Microsoft’s Work Trends Index released in 2024. This was higher than a global average of 66%.

Steven Worrall, Microsoft’s regional managing director, said that as many people as possible should be able to access and benefit from the technology, given the wide reach of AI’s impact.

“That will require tools, infrastructure, and training, so we’re working hard on all those fronts,” he said.