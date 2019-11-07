Microsoft Ignite 2019 in review: Azure Arc, HoloLens 2, Edge, Quantum, and Teams

With roughly 26,000 people in attendance at Microsoft Ignite 2019 in Orlando, the company has announced dozens of new features, products, and updates. Here's the best of the show from TechRepublic and ZDNet.
Microsoft Ignite is wrapping up, though 2019 has been a landmark year for the developer conference, with dozens of announcements coming from the company across any product line that affects developers--naturally, Azure was at the forefront, with Microsoft's Quantum ambitions and partnerships with 1QBit, Honeywell, IonQ, and QC announced at the show. The first version of the brand new Edge is also available in preview.
TechRepublic was on-site at Ignite 2019, here's our roundup of the best in show:
- Azure goes Quantum at Microsoft Ignite 2019, alongside multicloud and AI emphasis
- Microsoft relaunches Edge and Bing as "the browser and search engine for business"
- Microsoft's Azure Arc multicloud offering unifies management of Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud
- Inside Azure Quantum: Microsoft's plan to deliver quantum resources to developers
- Microsoft begins shipments of "mixed reality for business" HoloLens 2
- Microsoft adds more AMD-powered Azure VMs, while Intel is caught in a benchmarking scandal
- Interview: Why Microsoft is building Cortana for business interactions
- Interview: Creating quantum developer tools and delivering access to quantum systems
- Video: Why Honeywell is partnering with Microsoft for their quantum computing initiatives
- Video: Surface Uncovered: Why Microsoft is pitching the Surface ecosystem as a business enabler
Here's the best of show from ZDNet:
- Microsoft: Here's why we just stored the whole Superman movie inside a bit of glass
- Microsoft's Hybrid 2.0 strategy: Azure Arc, Azure Stack Hub, Azure Stack Edge explained
- Microsoft Ignite: Data and analytics news roundup
- Microsoft Ignite 2019: Power BI gets new data protection features
- Microsoft: Defender ATP is coming to Linux in 2020
- Microsoft Ignite 2019: Meet Project Cortex, Office 365 knowledge-management service
- Azure Synapse Analytics combines data warehouse, lake and pipelines
- Microsoft: Teams now integrates with Stack Overflow so you can find answers faster
- Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser to be generally available January 15, 2020
- Microsoft's Azure Quantum employs Honeywell quantum hardware
- Cisco, Microsoft expand networking partnership
- Microsoft rebrands Flow to 'Power Automate'; adds no-code Power Platform virtual agents
- Microsoft wants to manage your meeting rooms
- Microsoft starts embedding Cortana in Outlook Mobile
- Microsoft Teams gains traction faster than expected, catches Plantronics flat footed
- SQL Server 2019 reaches general availability
- Microsoft makes its unified Office Mobile app available to Android and iOS users