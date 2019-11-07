Microsoft Ignite 2019 in review: Azure Arc, HoloLens 2, Edge, Quantum, and Teams

November 7, 2019

With roughly 26,000 people in attendance at Microsoft Ignite 2019 in Orlando, the company has announced dozens of new features, products, and updates. Here's the best of the show from TechRepublic and ZDNet.

Microsoft Ignite is wrapping up, though 2019 has been a landmark year for the developer conference, with dozens of announcements coming from the company across any product line that affects developers--naturally, Azure was at the forefront, with Microsoft's Quantum ambitions and partnerships with 1QBit, Honeywell, IonQ, and QC announced at the show. The first version of the brand new Edge is also available in preview.

TechRepublic was on-site at Ignite 2019, here's our roundup of the best in show:

Here's the best of show from ZDNet:

James Sanders

James Sanders is a staff technology writer for TechRepublic. He covers future technology, including quantum computing and 5G, as well as cloud, security, open source, mobility, and the impact of globalization on the industry, with a focus on Asia.

