On Jan. 30, Microsoft showed off the latest Surface for Business Copilot+ PCs, Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11. Both will be on store shelves Feb. 18. Just a day earlier, the company announced all users of the Microsoft Copilot AI assistant will be able to toggle on OpenAI’s o1 model for slower, more “thoughtful” responses.

Introducing Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11

Both new PCs run on Intel’s Series 2 Core Ultra processors. Plus, both include AI perks like the natural language Windows Search and returning search queries on images.

Surface Laptop 7 for Business

Surface Laptop for Business comes in two sizes: 13.8 inches or 15 inches. Microsoft says its battery life extends up to 22 hours, and that the laptop offers 26% faster performance for multi-tasking compared to the Surface Laptop 5. It retails starting at $1,499.99.

5G connectivity will be enabled on Surface Laptop for Business for the first time later this year in applicable areas. More cellular connectivity options for people working on the go was “one of our top customer requests,” Microsoft Surface General Manager Nancie Gaskill wrote in a blog post.

Microsoft said the Surface Laptop 7 is helping reach the company’s sustainability goals, with 100% recycled rare earth metals in the magnets and a battery cell using entirely recycled cobalt.

Surface Pro 11 for Business

The Surface Pro 11 tablet puts similar AI features to the laptop version in a smaller, more versatile package. It has a 13-inch touch screen that can be used with either touch or a stylus.

It retails starting at $1,499.99. It pairs with the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard.

Both new Surfaces include protection in line with Microsoft’s commitment to the Secure Future Initiative.

AI and other product announcements

Microsoft is betting on organizations “accessing and unlocking value through both the cloud and endpoints” with AI, Gaskill wrote.

Other announcements from Microsoft at the same time as the Surface refreshes include:

A new $199.99 Surface USB4 Dock with two USB-C, one USB-A, Ethernet, and HDMI ports, and 4K support.

Microsoft Edge and Miracast support for Microsoft Teams Rooms on the Surface Hub 3 smart board.

Security Copilot in the Surface Management Portal during a public preview starting Feb. 24.

OpenAI o1 now available in Copilot features

On Jan. 29, Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman announced users of Microsoft Copilot can now switch the generative AI into Think Deeper mode, which taps into OpenAI’s o1 “reasoning” model. Microsoft has embraced generative AI enthusiastically, from its close ties to OpenAI to quickly adding the buzzy new Chinese model DeepSeek R1 to Azure AI Foundry.