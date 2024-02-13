TL;DR: Business owners and freelancers can all profit from coding and data visualization. Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 + The 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle are on sale now for only $64.99.

Whether you have your own business or would like to provide additional services as a freelancer, there are many advantages to knowing how to code and visualize data. Even complete beginners can learn to code and program projects with the Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 + The 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle. Best of all, it’s currently on sale for just $64.99.

About the 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle

Absolute novices have a choice of languages they can learn from scratch with The Complete Python Course: Learn Python by Doing in 2024, Learn to Code with Python 3, C++ for Absolute Beginners 2024, Java Programming for Complete Beginners and 2024 Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp.

The whole family can get in on the fun with Game Development and Coding for Kids. Former students love this one, rating it 4.9 stars out of 5. It’s offered by Zenva, a leading educational platform that specializes in game creation, AI skills, programming and more.

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 provides numerous features that will help increase your productivity while maintaining the highest quality code. IntelliCode, for example, makes it possible for you to quickly create more accurate code with less typing. And Live Share makes collaborations seamless.

CodeLens provides critical information and a comprehensive overview so you can make more informed decisions. You’ll have everything you need to build, edit, test and debug code, plus much more. It’s no wonder that Visual Studio Professional 2022 has a perfect five-star rating on Microsoft Choice Software.

Get the Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 + The 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle while it’s on sale for only $64.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.