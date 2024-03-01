TL;DR: Turbocharge your programming, particularly your collaborations, with Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows — it’s on sale for just $45 right now.

Time is money, so boosting your productivity can have a significant impact on your bottom line, such as when you can collaborate on programming seamlessly and efficiently across platforms with your teams. That is exactly what Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows allows you to do, and it’s on sale right now for just $44.99.

Code faster

Less typing means faster coding. With IntelliCode, Visual Studio can complete a line or an entire block of code for you. It can even list the next best options to choose from, all of which help you code more accurately, as well as more rapidly. Meanwhile, CodeLens offers a comprehensive view of your codebase, displaying authors, recent changes, tests and more so you can make more informed decisions.

Collaborate

Live Share offers personalized coding sessions with real-time collaboration, including access controls and customized editor settings to speed up editing and debugging cycles. Even more importantly, it ensures that everyone’s code remains consistent.

Multi-language programming

Best of all, Visual Studio allows you to program across platforms and languages. Create cross-platform desktop and mobile apps. Edit ASP.NET pages as they’re running using the web designer view. Use Blazor to design responsive web user interfaces in C# or build, test and debug C++ and .NET apps in Linux. You can even employ hot reload capabilities across both of them.

Why Microsoft Visual Studio

Basically, you can turbocharge your productivity by using advanced tools and built-in integrations to craft high-quality code. Then you can deliver the most innovative apps, no matter how challenging your development workflows are.

It’s easy to see why Visual Studio has a perfect 5-star rating on Microsoft Choice Software. It’s always good for business when you can learn new skills, but it’s every bit as important to have the tools that can make your work better, easier and more efficient.

