Microsoft has begun rolling out its new Windows 11 update for 2024 — but it will come in phases.

The update, known as version 24H2, opens the door to Microsoft’s new AI features in select PCs. The annual update also brings a new look for File Explorer, the sudo command for elevating privileges in a regular console session, new features and tools for IT teams, security updates, and more.

File explorer and quick settings boast quality-of-life updates

With the new update, Windows 11 now supports Wi-Fi 7, and users can use QR codes to share Wi-Fi networks.

Additional updates include:

Scrollable view for quick settings : A new scrollable view for quick settings makes it easier to customize the list.

: A new scrollable view for quick settings makes it easier to customize the list. New labels and capabilities : These features are now available in File Explorer, enhancing its capabilities. This includes a visualization of the current file’s location.

: These features are now available in File Explorer, enhancing its capabilities. This includes a visualization of the current file’s location. Enhanced hearing aids : Support for advanced assistive hearing devices, specifically Bluetooth Low Energy Audio devices, has dropped on compatible PCs. Microsoft also expanded the “Bluetooth & Devices” settings page, adding battery life and connection status indicators as well as audio settings for connected devices.

: Support for advanced assistive hearing devices, specifically Bluetooth Low Energy Audio devices, has dropped on compatible PCs. Microsoft also expanded the “Bluetooth & Devices” settings page, adding battery life and connection status indicators as well as audio settings for connected devices. Energy-saver mode : Found under quick settings, energy-saver mode can be customized to reduce power draw when the battery hits a certain threshold, or toggled on or off manually.

: Found under quick settings, energy-saver mode can be customized to reduce power draw when the battery hits a certain threshold, or toggled on or off manually. Content-adaptive brightness control : With this feature, certain devices will automatically dim or brighten parts of the screen based on activity when plugged in, helping to conserve energy.

: With this feature, certain devices will automatically dim or brighten parts of the screen based on activity when plugged in, helping to conserve energy. Microsoft Teams updates : Easily switch between business and personal accounts in Microsoft Teams without closing the application.

: Easily switch between business and personal accounts in Microsoft Teams without closing the application. Voice clarity : A feature that suppresses background noise and distortion during calls, expands from Surface devices to additional ones.

: A feature that suppresses background noise and distortion during calls, expands from Surface devices to additional ones. Lock-screen updates : Users now have additional options for displaying widgets on lock screens, along with more ways to personalize lock screens.

: Users now have additional options for displaying widgets on lock screens, along with more ways to personalize lock screens. New Copilot AI features: These include Windows 11 Copilot + PCs feature Live Captions, Windows Studio Effects for video calls, photo editing, and more.

SEE: Microsoft’s Secure Future Initiative report shows the company determined to double down on internal security efforts after its role in a U.S. government hack.

Convenient sudo command arrives in Windows

Developers can now take advantage of the general availability of the sudo command in the command-line interface. Sudo enables elevated commands even within a regular console session.

The following features of version 24H2 might be of special interest to IT and security teams:

Windows Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS) now has a new automatic account management feature and policy improvements.

Rust is now supported in the Windows kernel.

Version 24H2 brings a variety of security rollouts

The most noticeable security change might be a pop-up alerting you to nearby Wi-Fi.

New privacy settings allow users to customize which apps have access to Wi-Fi networks in their physical location. For instance, a prompt will appear when a new application connects to location services. The aim is to prevent apps from determining the device’s physical location without the user’s consent.

Other security updates rolled out with Windows 11 version 24H2 include:

Windows 11 now supports SHA-3, a NIST-standardized hash function algorithm which applies to various security efforts.

Data can be encrypted at the folder level with Personal Data Encryption for folders.

Deploy App Control for Business to protect against malicious code.

Windows protected print mode keeps print jobs confidential.

A complete list of changes in the Windows 11 2024 update can be found here.

How to get Windows 11, version 24H2

IT professionals using Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2 for business can access the update through Windows Server Update Services, including Configuration Manager, as well as via Windows Update for Business and the Microsoft 365 admin center.

Personal devices running Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2 will be eligible for the update starting today. However, the rollout is gradual. Users who have selected the opt-in “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” box in the Windows Update menu will be among the first to see the changes.

To check if you’re eligible for the update, visit Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates, or use the Windows Update shortcut.