You can now upgrade up to five computers to Microsoft Windows 11 Home for one low price and get a new sleek interface, advanced tools and enhanced security.

For business, personal use, gaming, creative projects and more, you will truly appreciate the advanced tools in Windows 11 that can help you work smarter and faster. This OS was designed specifically with productivity in mind, and it’s on sale for just $29.97 (reg. $139) through October 15th.

You’ll find the new Windows 11 interface easy on the eyes and a breeze to use, including snap layouts and smooth redocking. Its touchscreen functions make it possible to have truly effective computing experiences without either a mouse or keyboard.

Windows Studio Effects can add so much to your work, with features like automatic framing, background blur, voice focus, eye contact and so much more. There are also widgets available so you can stay current with your favorite content. Of course, it’s still a huge improvement even when working with non-Microsoft programs, such as MS Office alternatives.

The security features are incredible too. Wake and Lock wakes your computer as you approach it and locks it as you walk away from it, while TPM 2.0 prevents any unwanted tampering. Windows 11 also offers an extra layer of security with Smart App Control, which doesn’t permit apps to be installed unless they have good reputations.

Depending on your hardware, you could be able to seamlessly integrate Microsoft Teams right into your taskbar. Or enable biometric login that lets you use fingerprints and facial recognition, in addition to PINs. You could even play cutting-edge games using DirectX 12 Ultimate.

You can use the activation key for up to five devices, so it’s easy to see why verified buyer Randy A gave this upgrade a perfect five-star rating, saying, “The process of installing from Microsoft and using the authentication code was easy; no issues at all with the install or subsequent usage!”

Get Microsoft Windows 11 Home for just $29.97 during our Fall Deal Days Sale through 11:59 PM PT on October 15th. No coupon required.

Prices and availability are subject to change.