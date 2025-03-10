TL;DR: Save an additional $30 on this Mobile Pixels rotating monitor with code DISPLAY30 at checkout, dropping the price from $199.99 to $169.99.

Your workspace may be holding you back more than you realize. An old, clunky monitor not only takes up valuable desk space but limits you to working only in landscape mode. It’s 2025, and now, some monitors rotate to landscape and portrait orientations to adapt to your workflow. And they’re cheaper than you think.

This one from Mobile Pixels boasts an impressive 23.8-inch HD screen, beautiful colors, and thin bezels to maximize screen space. An affordable price tag of $169.99 with code DISPLAY30 at checkout makes it an affordable monitor for your home office.

More about the Mobile Pixels rotating monitor

Ergonomics

Still wondering why you’d want your monitor to rotate 90º? If you work as an editor, programmer, accountant, graphic designer, or anything that involves long pages, you’ll be surprised how much of a difference working in portrait mode makes in your efficiency.

The height, tilt, and swivel adjustments also make this a fully ergonomic monitor setup. Those who have ever felt a stiff neck after staring at a screen all day can’t deny that they could use a more adjustable monitor.

Connectivity

Your Mobile Pixels monitor has plenty of ports for connecting to your computer or peripherals: HDMI, VGA, DisplayPort, and 3.5 mm aux. It also supports FreeSync technology, which means it syncs with the refresh rate of your graphics card to prevent screen stuttering.

Beauty

You’d probably think a monitor at this price point would be lacking in some features, but the full HD resolution, 99% sRGB color saturation, and thin-bevel design prove you wrong. You even have the option of using the included stand or mounting the monitor to a wall to save desk space.

Price

Use code DISPLAY30 at checkout to save $30 on the Mobile Pixels dual-orientation monitor: $169.99 (reg. $199.99).

Prices and availability subject to change.