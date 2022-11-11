ClickUp and monday work management are project management tools designed for small to midsize businesses. Compare the features of these project management tools to determine which solution might fit your team’s needs.

Business leaders looking for a powerful project management tool often turn to monday work management or ClickUp. The two project management platforms are similar, yet the tools have different features. Figuring out whether ClickUp or monday work management is right for your business depends on your needs and expectations for the project management tool.

What is monday work management?

In addition to typical workflow tracking and keeping up with processes, monday work management helps you manage teams. It has a simple, intuitive layout without as many bells and whistles as some platforms; however, you can use a free account with two team members before upgrading to paid plans, which start at reasonable rates.

monday work management lets you integrate Slack and tag communications to each project line item, then check off tasks as they’re completed. Everyone on the team sees where you are with a given project and what tasks still need to be completed. You can assign tasks or let anyone available pick them up and check them off.

What is ClickUp?

ClickUp is another cloud-based project management tool. Assign tasks, break them into days with due dates and recommended the length of time to complete a project. When items need to be revisited, team members can tag other team members so the item pops up under notifications and can be resolved quickly.

Store everything in one location for easy access and reference. Move things around in a simple WYSIWYG environment or make changes within the task itself.

Feature comparisons: monday work management vs. ClickUp

monday work management ClickUp Available as an app Yes Yes Free starter plan Yes

(Individuals) Yes

(Businesses) Video conferencing Yes No Lead generation tools Yes No Native integrations Yes

-50 Yes

-300 See who is online Yes Yes Kanban boards Yes Yes

Dashboard

monday work management provides an intuitive dashboard that means even beginners can master the features easily. Organize tasks by boards. With monday work management, an artificial intelligence assistant guides you through the process of setting up your initial account and customizing the dashboard to work for your needs.

ClickUp enables users to move things around in numerous ways. Users can click and drag items where they want, change the day things are due, add and remove team members, and check tasks off as they’re completed.

While the monday work management software is easier to set up and use, ClickUp offers additional features, such as breaking down tasks more fully and a more integrated communication system.

Templates

monday work management features 50 templates businesses can use to set up a project to complete the job in a timely manner. It allows you to use Microsoft Teams and embed project boards into team chats or import and export sheets to and from Excel. monday work management integrates with third-party services easily.

ClickUp offers 300 templates for users. Integrations help users speed up creativity or interact via Slack without leaving a conversation to manage various tasks. ClickUp also offers time tracking via Everhour, so you can see how long each phase of a project takes and tweak employee productivity.

Having access to ready-to-go templates saves project managers time as they set up the boards for each project and line item. ClickUp takes that a step further by allowing users to develop and upload custom templates.

Real-time chat

The ability to talk to others on a project or collaborate with a client is a key aspect of project management. With monday work management, you can talk to others, but it may not be in real time. Depending on how urgent matters are, you may have to supplement with Slack and other platforms to get the functionality you need.

ClickUp does allow for real-time updates and you can even take a project chat to a private message between two or more parties. When dealing with clients, you may not want them to know everything that goes on behind the scenes, so adding private messaging options is helpful. Concerns over security are significant for companies using a remote or hybrid-remote approach. Both platforms require authentication and have security measures meant to protect remote teams from hackers and the loss of sensitive data.

A real-time chat feature is most valuable for those who work on time-sensitive projects. Most teams rarely have a need for instant feedback.

Choosing between monday work management and ClickUp

Depending on the nature of your projects, security and privacy can be serious concerns. ClickUp protects data that moves from place to place with TLS 1.2 and uses AES-256 encryption for data at rest. It resides on Amazon’s cloud system. It’s better suited for those familiar with customizing and developing apps to work for the company’s needs.

monday work management allows users to limit which employees have access to private files, adding a secondary policy layer of security. For teams needing a simple solution that even someone without a developer background can pick up in mere minutes, monday work management is an obvious choice.

Your needs and layout preferences may determine which platform you prefer. Take some time to check out the free accounts and see which features you use most often and how they measure up in both platforms.