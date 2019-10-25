Blockchain is a powerful security tool for mobile providers. Here's how to unlock its potential.

MWC19 Los Angeles: Blockchain's role in the 5G movement Blockchain is a powerful security tool for mobile providers. Here's how to unlock its potential.

At the 2019 Mobile World Congress Los Angeles event, TechRepublic's Macy Bayern spoke with Syniverse group vice president of corporate development and strategy Mike O'Brien about 5G security and how tools like blockchain can be used to mitigate risks. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Mike O'Brien: With the admin of 5G, it's not just around difficulty, but the complexity and it's the complexity of the network. The new features and capabilities promised by 5G, opening up assets or capabilities for enterprises to consume the network, introduces new ways for fraudulent activity as well.

SEE: IT pro's guide to the evolution and impact of 5G technology (TechRepublic download)

It's creating the complexity of the network, comes with the complexity or compounding the opportunity or ways that fraud can enter the network. In addition to traditional tools that get used today, it's about the sharing of information and understanding the data and what normal looks like, so a lot of it is going to be around use of things like blockchain for the exchange of information in a real-time manner, rules that people understand how the data should be used.

It's also around permissions. So the ability to define permissions or policy for how a network can be used and so then you can monitor for violations or a lack of adherence to those policies and permissions.

