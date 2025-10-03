Image: Pixabay

The core value of responsible AI is harm reduction. As more and more organizations adopt and report the benefits of responsible AI, including improved efficiency and greater customer trust, research shows that less than 1% of them have implemented the practice in a comprehensive, operational way.

In a new report, “Advancing Responsible AI Innovation: A Playbook,” the World Economic Forum’s AI Governance Alliance in collaboration with Accenture, addresses this gap and offers frameworks and guidelines to organizations looking to sustainably and safely innovate at scale while remaining inclusive.

The playbook emphasizes treating responsible AI as a core business strategy in collaboration with policymakers, academic partners, and the wider global community to shape an ecosystem that unlocks resilience and trust.

“Advancing AI for innovation, human rights and societal benefit demands intentional design, ongoing oversight and active public-private collaboration across stakeholders,” write Arna Chakraborty, chief responsible AI officer, Accenture, and Cathy Li, head of the Centre for AI Excellence and member of the World Economic Forum Executive Committee, in the report’s opening remarks.

To achieve greater innovation with thoughtful implementation of responsible AI, the report’s co-authors provide a comprehensive, scalable framework underpinned by real-world case studies and use cases of how organizations and their governmental partners are effectively applying these principles in a variety of sectors, including healthcare, finance, and climate.

The mix-and-match guidelines encourage starting small, for example, by piloting trustworthy data governance or incentivizing governance leaders, and then scaling best practices across the enterprise.

9 actionable plays: Turning responsible AI principles into operational practices

Noting that “successful implementation of responsible AI practices requires actions by business leaders as well as coordination with policy-makers through regulatory clarity, aligned incentives, and cross-sector collaboration,” the report is designed to help organizational leaders overcome internal barriers while enabling governments to address broader ecosystem challenges in partnership with industry.

To this end, the playbook provides a modular framework structured across three key areas and offers a total of nine essential actions.

Strategy and value creation:

a. Lead with a long-term responsible AI vision

b. Ensure trustworthy data governance

c. Build resilient AI processes that safeguard business continuity Governance and accountability:

a. Empower AI governance leaders

b. Adopt a systematic and context-specific approach to risk management

c. Maintain transparency in AI practices and incident responses> Development and use:

a. Make responsible AI design the default

b. Scale through technology enablement

c. Grow responsible AI literacy and workforce transition opportunities

Innovating with a trusted ecosystem

Though comprehensive responsible AI adoption is far from the current norm, the report acknowledges that organizations have a large role to play in ensuring a trusted and sustainable ecosystem that simultaneously pushes the needle of AI innovation.

“This playbook provides a series of actions to overcome internal and ecosystem roadblocks that organizations often encounter when implementing responsible AI,” said Chakraborty and Li. “Looking ahead, end-to-end responsible AI ensures organizations have the necessary foundations to unlock opportunities in evolving and agentic AI capabilities, where trusted adoption depends on robust governance.”

The playbook makes the case that organizations and governments that take the initiative now and implement the nine plays stand to gain a competitive edge by fostering operational resilience, instilling customer trust, and creating long-term value.

Additional governmental partners are encouraged to continue building bridges with their civilians, academia, and business sectors to form a context in which responsible AI is the foundation and driver of a “trustworthy AI ecosystem.”