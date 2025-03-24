A growing number of workers are pushing back against corporate AI strategies, with 31% of employees — and 41% of Gen Z — admitting to refusing to use AI tools or outputs, according to a new study. The desire to sabotage their company’s AI strategy stems from widespread fears of job displacement and dissatisfaction with their company-provided AI tools, according to a survey by Writer that polled 1,600 C-suite executives and employees. Frustrations are so high that 35% are footing the bill themselves for the generative AI tools they prefer to use at work.

Internal tensions undermine AI adoption

The report also highlights power struggles, poor internal alignment, and friction between IT and business leaders over how GenAI should be deployed. About two out of three executives said GenAI adoption has created internal tension and divisiveness, with 42% warning that it is “tearing their company apart.”

Despite optimism surrounding GenAI’s potential, 72% of C-suite respondents said their company has faced at least one major hurdle during adoption. Meanwhile, 71% reported that AI applications “are being created in a silos,” disconnected from broader strategy and collaboration. Further, an overwhelming 95% of the C-suite admitted their company needs to improve its approach to AI integration.

SEE: Will Power Availability Derail the AI Revolution? (TechRepublic Premium)

Leaders and employees see AI progress differently

The survey revealed a sharp divide between how executives and employees perceive AI implementation. Only 45% of employees believe their company has been very successful with GenAI in the past year compared to 75% of the executives who believe the rollout has gone well. Still, momentum around GenAI continues to build. The report found 88% of employees and 97% of executives have personally benefitted from using GenAI, and both groups are across a range of use cases.

“It’s not enthusiasm that’s stalling adoption,” observed May Habib, CEO and cofounder of Writer. “It’s the lack of a real strategy, the right tools to empower teams, and a partner that can actually make it work at scale.”

Employees driving solutions from within

Encouragingly, 77% of employees using AI are “AI champions” — individuals helping lead adoption efforts within their organizations. Nearly all (98%) of AI champions have either contributed to developing AI tools at work or expressed a desire to do so.

“The future of AI in the enterprise depends on leaders taking a collaborative and inclusive approach,” Writer’s chief strategy officer Kevin Chung told TechRepublic. “By nurturing these champions and fostering a culture of innovation, organizations can navigate the challenges and fully harness the transformative power of generative AI.”