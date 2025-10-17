Image: Adobe Stock

Artificial intelligence may be saving workers time, but not necessarily making them more productive.

Adecco Group’s latest Global Workforce of the Future report suggests that AI adoption has accelerated dramatically, however many organisations have yet to translate perceived efficiency into real productivity gains.

Now in its sixth edition, the Zurich-based talent and technology advisory firm’s report draws on insights from a survey of 37,500 workers across 31 countries and 21 industries, including 2,200 respondents in the UK and Ireland. Its findings suggest that while employees say AI saves them an average of two hours a day, much of that time is being spent on routine tasks.

According to Adecco, employees’ confidence in using AI tools has increased dramatically, with 71% of respondents saying nothing is stopping them from using AI, compared to just 19% last year. Yet despite this enthusiasm, the report highlights a disconnect between perceived and actual productivity, and finds that many organisations are struggling to turn individual efficiency into measurable business impact.

“Technology in itself is not enough to drive change — people remain at the heart of every transformation,” said Denis Machuel, CEO of the Adecco Group. “To turn efficiency into business impact, leaders must invest in training and engagement to unlock value.”

UK workers value job security over purpose

In the UK and Ireland, three-quarters of workers now prioritise job stability over meaningful work, which is a jump from previous years and a sign of what Adecco calls “job hugging.” The finding comes amid ongoing economic uncertainty and speculation around the UK’s Autumn Budget, suggesting a growing desire for security even at the expense of purpose.

Yet purpose remains a powerful driver of retention. Globally, 99% of employees who feel a strong sense of purpose plan to stay with their employer over the next year, compared to just 53% who do not.

Globally, 65% of employees say generative AI is the biggest influence on their work lives this year, up from 20% in 2024. However, only 32% believe their employers are keeping pace, suggesting that workers are adapting to the AI technology revolution more quickly than their leadership.

Growing the “future-ready” workforce

The number of “future-ready” workers, meaning those proactively learning new skills, has more than tripled to 37% this year from 11% last year, indicating a positive evolution for the modern workforce in the UK..

Adecco’s Chief HR Officer, Daniela Seabrook, commented on the primary considerations for businesses looking to provide skills-based career support to their employees. “Future-ready workers thrive when they have clarity, measurable goals, and continuous learning opportunities,” she said. “Employers must provide the right tools, training, and ethical frameworks so that AI becomes a driver of growth and human potential – not a source of uncertainty.”

Purpose and trust remain paramount

Despite AI’s growing influence, the report shows that human connection remains imperative to job satisfaction. 99% of workers who feel a strong sense of purpose plan to stay with their employer over the next year, compared to 53% who don’t. Furthermore, privacy concerns have climbed to 44%, indicating a need for greater transparency in AI adoption.

Adecco’s report concludes that the most successful organisations will be those that combine technological innovation with human empathy, aligning AI strategies with workforce purpose. Machuel explains, “AI adoption is no longer optional — it’s a strategic imperative. But to unlock sustainable productivity, leaders must ensure that people remain at the heart of every transformation.”

Adecco’s report concludes that AI adoption is now a strategic imperative, but that meaningful productivity and sustained human engagement will depend on how well organisations align technology with trust and purpose, through communication, governance, and continuous learning.

