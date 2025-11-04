Image: Envato

Alice Cooper got it wrong. School’s not out for summer, or other seasons for that matter.

In a landmark partnership, Anthropic and Iceland’s Ministry of Education and Children have announced a national initiative to bring Claude — Anthropic’s AI assistant — to teachers across Iceland. The collaboration marks one of the world’s first national AI education pilots, aiming to explore how AI can reshape education systems.

Teachers from every corner of the country — from Reykjavik to the nation’s most remote communities — will gain access to Claude, along with specialized training materials, support resources, and ongoing mentorship.

“This initiative exemplifies how governments can harness AI to enhance public services while preserving their core values. For too long, teachers have been weighed down by paperwork and administrative tasks — hidden burdens that pull them away from what they do best: teaching,” said Anthropic’s Head of Public Sector, Thiyagu Ramasamy, in the announcement.

“AI is here to stay. It is developing at a tremendous pace, and it is important to harness its power while at the same time preventing harm. It will affect education just like other fields,” Minister of Education and Children, Guðmundur Ingi Kristinsson, added.

No dark sarcasm in the classroom

Hundreds of teachers will receive both the AI technology and structured guidance on how to integrate it into daily teaching. The initiative is designed to give educators hands-on experience with AI while maintaining the integrity of Iceland’s educational and cultural values.

The pilot allows teachers to use Claude to design personalized lesson plans, adapt content for different learning levels, and provide real-time support for students. By understanding Icelandic alongside other languages, Claude can help foster support multilingual education.

We rule the school

This initiative adds to a series of AI collaborations between Anthropic and European governments. The European Parliament Archives Unit, for example, has integrated Claude to manage over 2.1 million official documents, reducing retrieval times by 80%. Meanwhile, in the UK, Anthropic has signed an agreement with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology to explore AI’s potential in public service transformation. The London School of Economics has also adopted Claude for Education, making it available to all students to bolster problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

Iceland’s program is interesting as it has a direct focus on teachers and classroom practice, arguably creating a blueprint for other nations exploring similar reforms. The country is refreshingly open-minded, and this pilot can be seen as a testing ground for how AI might integrate into education systems.

Anthropic’s broader goal is to build a network of educators, students, and policymakers experimenting responsibly with AI.

If it works, well done and A+ for effort. If it fails, then see the relevant people after class.

