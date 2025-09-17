Apple CEO Tim Cook presents from the company’s Cupertino headquarters on the September keynote. Screenshot: Mary Weilage

Apple has released its latest wave of software updates, rolling out iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe 26 alongside patches across its ecosystem. The updates, issued on Monday, address dozens of security flaws for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Updates about iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26

The new iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 are now rolling out to iPhone 11 and newer models, as well as recent iPads such as the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), and iPad mini (5th generation and later).

On the Mac side, the macOS Tahoe 26 update is available for newer devices, including Mac Studio (2022 and later), iMac (2020 and later), Mac Pro (2019 and later), and Apple silicon MacBooks.

Apple said these updates include fixes for more than 50 vulnerabilities across multiple platforms. While Apple did not provide full details about each flaw (which is a standard practice that is meant to protect customers until most users have updated), the company confirmed the fixes are aimed at keeping devices safe from potential exploits.

“For the protection of our customers, Apple doesn’t disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are generally available,” Apple wrote about the security releases.

Updates for additional Apple platforms

Alongside iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe 26, Apple also pushed updates across its ecosystem. tvOS 26, watchOS 26, and visionOS 26 were released for Apple TV, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro, respectively. Safari 26 was made available for macOS Sonoma and Sequoia users, while developers received Xcode 26.

Older devices were not left out: Apple rolled out iOS 18.7, iOS 16.7.12, and iOS 15.8.5 for previous-generation iPhones and iPads, each carrying its own round of security patches.

Benefit from these security updates now

Apple’s software updates come as cyber threats continue to rise globally, and the company is emphasizing the importance of consistent patching across both new and older hardware. Users are strongly encouraged to update their Apple devices to the latest software versions to benefit from these security enhancements and ensure their data remains protected.

