On August 6, 2025, President Donald Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the tech giant will invest another $100 billion to expand domestic production — for a total of $600 billion over the next four years. The move is designed to avoid Trump’s tariffs on Apple’s products.

“American innovation is central to everything we do,” Cook said during the press conference. He added that Apple is now committing to buying rare earth magnets in the US; plus, any new iPhone and Apple Watch will now be made with cover glass made by Corning at its Harrodsburg, Kentucky facility.

Another win for America — and more to come

“President Trump’s America First economic agenda has secured trillions of dollars in investments that support American jobs and bolster American businesses,” White House spokesman Taylor Rogers told Bloomberg. “Today’s announcement with Apple is another win for our manufacturing industry that will simultaneously help reshore the production of critical components to protect America’s economic and national security.”

An American Manufacturing Program for critical components will be launched as part of the new investment. Its goal is to move more of Apple’s supply chain to the United States. The program will also try to incentivize other US companies to build products domestically.

“This includes new and expanded work with 10 companies across America,” Cook said in a statement about the American Manufacturing Program. “They produce components that are used in Apple products sold all over the world, and we’re grateful to the President for his support.”

Looming tariffs

Apple has more than 450,000 jobs and thousands of suppliers all across the US, and earlier this year, pledged to spend $500 billion in the country over the next four years. Cook also said the company plans to hire 20,000 people in the US; however, the iPhone maker has been expanding production in India recently, and this move has angered the president, The New York Times noted.

Apple and other phone manufacturers were subsequently threatened by Trump with a 25% tariff on products made outside the country. Many of the tech giants have supply chain operations and assembly plants in China, India, and Vietnam.

Yet, moving production to the US would be challenging because of a shortage of skilled workers, experts said; many of Apple’s core suppliers are in Asia. Trump addressed that in the press conference, saying there are people who want to work who were previously “de-incentivized” to do so.

In May, Trump posted on Truth Social that “I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else. If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S.”

Last week on Apple’s earnings call, Cook said the company was expecting tariff-related costs of $1.1 billion during the September quarter.

Other tech firms that have committed to US manufacturing

Other large tech firms have increased their US domestic spending in recent months. In June, Texas Instruments committed $60 million to manufacture its semiconductors in the US, and chip giant TSMC announced in March it was investing an additional $100 billion in US manufacturing; this is on top of the ongoing $65 billion in its semiconductor manufacturing operations in Phoenix, Arizona. Chipmaker NVIDIA also said in April that it would build its AI supercomputers entirely in the US.