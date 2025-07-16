Amazon S3 Vectors news from AWS Summit in July 2025. Image: Screenshot/TechnologyAdvice

At the AWS Summit New York City 2025 today, Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of agentic AI at AWS, announced a sweeping set of innovations designed to reshape how developers build, scale, and interact with AI systems.

During the keynote, he highlighted how AWS is actively positioning itself at the forefront of cloud-based AI by rolling out powerful agentic AI capabilities, customizable foundation models, and critical upgrades to Amazon S3, EventBridge, and the AWS Free Tier.

When speaking about the state of agentic AI, Sivasubramanian said: “It upends the way software is built. It also introduces a host of new challenges to deploying and operating it, and potentially most impactfully, it changes how software interacts with the world — and how we interact with software.”

Amazon’s latest advancements in AI

As expected, a significant portion of the keynote address focused on AI advancements. Some of the latest innovations include:

Amazon Bedrock AgentCore: Deploy agentic AI at any scale. AI agents/tools are now available on AWS Marketplace.

Deploy agentic AI at any scale. AI agents/tools are now available on AWS Marketplace. Amazon Nova via SageMaker: Customize foundation models with expanded controls.

Customize foundation models with expanded controls. SageMaker enhancements: Share dashboards via QuickSight, catalog unstructured data in S3, and automate data onboarding.

Share dashboards via QuickSight, catalog unstructured data in S3, and automate data onboarding. Amazon EKS scaling: Now supports up to 100,000 nodes per cluster for massive AI/ML workloads.

Amazon S3: Introducing Vectors, enhancing Metadata

During the keynote, Amazon S3 Vectors was unveiled. It’s the first cloud object storage that includes native support for storing and querying vectors. In addition, it’s capable of reducing costs by up to 90% when compared to other techniques.

Amazon S3 Metadata now provides visibility for all objects stored within S3 buckets. This enables you to analyze and query metadata anywhere within your S3 storage.

Amazon EventBridge logging features updated

Amazon EventBridge has been updated with advanced logging features that make it easier for users to monitor and troubleshoot events. The new logs make it simple to determine when events were originally published, when they were delivered to subscribers, and other relevant details.

AWS Free Tier update

The AWS Free Tier got an update. New users now receive up to $200 in credits when signing up for the free service; this includes a $100 signup bonus and an additional $100 for completing specific activities across Amazon Bedrock, Amazon EC2, and AWS Budgets.

Register now for upcoming AWS LIVE! shows with AWS and AWS Security Partners solving customers’ security challenges.