RAID-ing party! Many firms are looking for success in this age of AI empires, but one startup has its eye on AI safety.

RAIDS AI, a Cyprus-based platform dedicated to AI safety monitoring, has launched its beta version following a pilot phase.

The company’s system is designed to detect and alert users to rogue AI behaviour in real time, addressing growing concerns about the reliability and accountability of such systems.

“What the world can achieve with AI innovation is incredibly exciting, and no one knows exactly what the limits of it are. But this continued revolution must be balanced with regulation and safety. In all my decades of working in AI and deep learning, I’ve only recently become scared by what AI can do. That’s because perpetual self-improvement changed the rules of the game,” Nik Kairinos, CEO and Co-founder of RAIDS AI, said in the announcement.

Be pure, be vigilant, behave!

According to RAIDS AI, its technology continuously monitors AI models for unusual or harmful behaviour, flagging deviations before they cause system failures, bias, or regulatory breaches. This real-time insight aims to help organisations deploy and scale AI responsibly while maintaining compliance with emerging safety standards.

The beta phase follows an extensive pilot, during which participants used a dashboard to access behavioural alerts, log incidents, and receive customised AI safety reports, with support from the RAIDS AI team. The new beta release will open access to a wider range of organisations and provide the company with further feedback before a full commercial launch. Businesses that sign up as participants will gain free access to all features for a limited period.

RAIDS AI’s development comes at a crucial time, coinciding with preparations for the EU AI Act — the world’s first comprehensive legal framework for AI. The Act came into force in August 2024, with most provisions set to apply from August 2026. It will impact a wide spectrum of entities, including AI providers, deployers, and manufacturers, all of whom will need to ensure compliance with strict safety and transparency requirements.

During research conducted ahead of the launch, the RAIDS AI team identified over 40 recorded cases of AI failures across various sectors. These included false legal citations generated by AI systems, autonomous vehicle malfunctions, and fabricated retail discounts. Such incidents often result in severe financial losses, legal repercussions, and reputational harm. The company claims that its platform can help users mitigate these risks by providing visibility and control over AI operations.

“It’s absolutely critical that organisations – their CIOs and CTOs – understand the severity of the risk. AI safety is attainable; failure is not random or unpredictable and, by understanding how AI fails, we can give organisations the tools to ensure they can capitalise on AI’s ever-changing capabilities in a safe and managed way,” adds Kairinos.

Why AI safety matters

AI safety has emerged as one of the most pressing issues in the technology industry. As AI becomes more autonomous, complex, and integrated into decision-making processes, the potential for unintended consequences grows. Failures in AI systems can lead to discrimination, misinformation, physical harm, or large-scale financial and operational disruption.

Regulators around the world are responding with increasing urgency. The EU AI Act, along with frameworks from the OECD and the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), emphasises risk management, transparency, and human oversight. The aim is to prevent a repeat of past incidents where flawed algorithms or poorly monitored systems caused real-world damage — from biased recruitment tools to fatal autonomous driving accidents.

Platforms like RAIDS AI represent part of a growing ecosystem of safety-first infrastructure designed to make AI systems more predictable, auditable, and compliant as global reliance on automation deepens.

